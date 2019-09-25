Play

Bates didn't participate at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Bates played 26 snaps on special teams during last Thursday's loss to the Jaguars, and he's apparently still feeling the impact of an ankle injury. The 28-year-old will need to progress to a limited participant to have a chance of suiting up in Week 4.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories