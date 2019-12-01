Play

Bates (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Bates picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as he's sidelined, look for David Long to be in line to see an uptick in depth reps at inside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories