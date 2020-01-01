Play

Bates (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Bates put in three full practices and did not take an injury designation into Week 17's win over the Texans, but there has been no word whether the Titans are taking it easy with the 29-year-old or if perhaps he reinjured the shoulder. His playing 25 snaps between defense and special teams in the contest suggests it's probably the former, however. The Auburn product's practice participation the rest of the week should be telling.

