Bates (shoulder) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Bates exited Sunday's win over the Colts due to the shoulder injury and isn't ready to retake the field. The 29-year-old likely will need to return to practice in the next couple days to have a chance of suiting up Week 14.

