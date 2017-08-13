Titans' Daren Bates: Nursing dislocated finger
Bates is nursing a dislocated finger, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
The injury is one that Bates may be able to play through depending on the severity of the dislocation. Although it doesn't look too serious at the moment, Bates' finger is something to keep an eye on moving forward.
More News
Titans' Daren Bates: Signs contract with Titans•
Raiders' Daren Bates: Plays 28 special teams snaps Sunday•
Rams LB Daren Bates suffers injury in first preseason game•
Injured Rams cleared to face Chargers•
Three Rams questionable, three others probable for Sunday•
Five ailing Rams out for Week 11•
