Bates is nursing a dislocated finger, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The injury is one that Bates may be able to play through depending on the severity of the dislocation. Although it doesn't look too serious at the moment, Bates' finger is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

