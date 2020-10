Bates was promoted from the Titans' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The 29-year-old failed to make Houston's season-opening roster and returned to Tennessee on the practice squad, and he played 23 snaps on special teams while elevated as an extra player for Week 7. Bates spent the previous three years with the Titans, playing only 52 defensive snaps in 45 games.