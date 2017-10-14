Titans' Daren Bates: Questionable for Monday
Bates is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Colts with a knee injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Bates was a new addition to the injury report Friday and was limited the rest of the week. The 26-year-old has mostly been utilized on special teams with the Titans this season.
