Titans' Daren Bates: Ready to go
Bates (ankle) is not listed on the Titans' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Bates was a non-participant at practice earlier in the week, but logged a full workload Friday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at inside linebacker.
