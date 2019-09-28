Play

Bates (ankle) is not listed on the Titans' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Bates was a non-participant at practice earlier in the week, but logged a full workload Friday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at inside linebacker.

