Bates (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Texans, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Bates will miss a second consecutive contest due to his lingering shoulder injury. The 29-year-old's absence will be a blow to Tennessee on special teams.

