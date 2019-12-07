Play

Bates (shoulder) has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Bates could not practice this week and will miss his first game of the year. The 29-year-old has played just six defensive snaps all season, so the Titans will miss him most on special teams.

