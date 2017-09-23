Titans' Darius Jennings: Activated to 53-man roster
Jennings was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
The well-traveled Jennings has only appeared in four career games despite having spent time in Cleveland, Chicago and with the Jets. He's projects to serve as a last-ditch offensive effort at receiver Sunday, so it's wise to keep him off your radars for now.
More News
-
Titans' Darius Jennings: Signs on with Tennessee•
-
Darius Jennings: Waived by Jets•
-
Jets' Darius Jennings: Signs future contract with Jets•
-
Browns' Darius Jennings: Hauls in 25-yard reception Thursday•
-
Browns' Darius Jennings: Provides depth in late-season games•
-
Browns' Darius Jennings: Makes most of four targets•
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week