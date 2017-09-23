Play

Jennings was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

The well-traveled Jennings has only appeared in four career games despite having spent time in Cleveland, Chicago and with the Jets. He's projects to serve as a last-ditch offensive effort at receiver Sunday, so it's wise to keep him off your radars for now.

