Jennings earned a spot on the Titans' 53-man roster, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Jennings will be buried on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews, Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe and Cameron Batson, but the Virginia product figures to see snaps on special teams as well. He caught 14 passes for 117 yards on 21 targets in four games with the Browns as a rookie in 2015, but hasn't played in the regular season since.

