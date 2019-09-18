Titans' Darius Jennings: Gains 11 yards in loss
Jennings caught his lone target, an 11-yard gain during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Indianapolis. He added a 26-yard kick return.
Jennings was out of the loop in Week 1, but recorded his first catch of the season in Week 2. The former Cavalier ended 2018 with back-to-back three-catch games, but it's a crowded receiving corps with additions including Adam Humphries and rookie A.J. Brown -- particularly in an offense that will be predicated on running the ball. Opportunities should be few.
