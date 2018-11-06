Jennings caught his lone target for 36 yards in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys.

Jennings caught a deep pass, splitting three Cowboys' defenders down the middle of the field to record the longest reception of his career. Known mostly for his prowess in the return game, Jennings has just five targets on the season, making him irrelevant in traditional leagues that don't count return yardage.

More News
Our Latest Stories