Titans' Darius Jennings: Hauls in another three catches
Jennings hauled in three of his five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.
Jennings hauled in three receptions for the second consecutive game, doubling his receiving output from the first 15 contests of the season. However, that didn't translate to much fantasy value, as he turned those six catches into only 46 yards. He's found more of a niche as a kick returner -- a role he retained all season for the Titans -- though that increases his value in a limited number of fantasy formats. Under contract through 2019, Jennings will likely retain that role next season, though the team will seemingly hope to limit his role as a receiver with Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe the most likely players to man three-receiver sets.
