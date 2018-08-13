Jennings has put together a run of strong practices at training camp, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2015, bouncing around the league on various rosters and practice squads the past three years. The 26-year-old journeyman may finally have his golden shot to stick on a 53-man roster, as the Titans had shaky depth at wide receiver even before Rishard Matthews' undisclosed injury became a major concern. Jennings likely will land near the bottom of the depth chart if he makes the team, but it isn't out of the question for him to make a push for the No. 3 or No. 4 spot if the Tennessee receiving corps continues to struggle with injuries.

