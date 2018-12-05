Jennings (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official team site reports.

Jennings appears to have suffered a knee injury during Sunday's victory over the Jets. While he doesn't provide much to the team on offense, he has served as the Titans' primary kick returner. He'll likely need to get a full practice in Wednesday to have a strong chance of participating in the Titans' Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars on Thursday.

