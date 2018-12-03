Titans' Darius Jennings: Nursing knee injury
Jennings is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Jennings appears to have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. If the depth wideout were to miss any time, one of Adoree' Jackson (wrist) or Dion Lewis would serve as the Titan's top kick returner.
