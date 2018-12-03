Jennings is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Jennings appears to have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. If the depth wideout were to miss any time, one of Adoree' Jackson (wrist) or Dion Lewis would serve as the Titan's top kick returner.

More News
Our Latest Stories