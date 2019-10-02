Titans' Darius Jennings: Picks up six yards
Jennings caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 24-10 win over Atlanta.
Jennings returned to the stat sheet Sunday after a silent Week 3, but didn't make too much more than a peep. The former Cavalier has just 17 yards thus far this season and seems to be a long distance behind the likes of A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries. Barring injury, he should not be on your radar.
