Jennings caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 24-10 win over Atlanta.

Jennings returned to the stat sheet Sunday after a silent Week 3, but didn't make too much more than a peep. The former Cavalier has just 17 yards thus far this season and seems to be a long distance behind the likes of A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries. Barring injury, he should not be on your radar.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories