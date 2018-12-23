Jennings caught all three of his targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington. He also added one carry for two yards.

Jennings' three targets and receptions both represented season bests and his highest total in a game since 2015. Still best known for his prowess as a kick returner, he maintains no fantasy value as he has tallied only eight receptions for 84 yards through 16 games.