Titans' Darius Jennings: Serving as kick returner
Jennings served as a kick return specialist in spring workouts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jennings is being mentioned as the favorite for the No. 6 slot on a depth chart headlined by Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and A.J. Brown. However, it's not certain Tennessee will even carry six wideouts on the active roster, making Jennings far from a lock to make the team out of training camp. Other depth receivers, such as Cameron Batson, have also been reported to have had impressive offseasons and still have plenty of time to bump Jennings from his perch.
