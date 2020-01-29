Jennings recorded two receptions for 17 yards across eight games for the Titans in 2019. He also returned nine kickoffs for a total of 196 yards.

Jennings had served as the team's primary kick returner in past seasons but was surpassed by Kalif Raymond in 2019. As a result, Jennings was cut loose by the team late in October, only to be picked up again prior to Week 17. Jennings will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Titans will have the opportunity to tender him a contract to keep him on the roster.