Baker posted 12 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defense during the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Baker entered Week 11 having not recorded more than five tackles through nine regular-season games, but he was far busier during Sunday's AFC South tilt and finished with a game-high 12 stops. Baker has stepped into a larger role in the Titans' secondary over the team's last four games, coinciding with L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) on injured reserve and Roger McCreary being traded to the Rams, both of which took place in late October. Baker and the Titans will welcome in the Seahawks in Week 12.