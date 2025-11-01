Titans' Darrell Baker: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
Baker (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Baker was a full participant in each of the last two practices of the week, and his lack of an injury designation indicates that he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game. Baker should have a larger role in the Titans' secondary following Roger McCreary's trade to the Rams on Monday.