Baker, who is questionable to play Sunday against Seattle, is managing an illness as well as a knee injury, per the NFL's transaction log.

Baker popped up on Tennessee's injury report Wednesday due to a knee issue. The illness was added on Friday's report, and Baker was deemed questionable for Sunday. Baker has played every defensive snap for the Titans over their past two games, so the team will have to turn to another player to start if he's unable to suit up against the Seahawks.