Titans' Darrell Baker: Dealing with knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Baker played 100 percent of snaps in Week 11 against Houston and recorded a career-high 12 tackles, so it's unclear when the injury occurred. He'll have two days to increase his participation to prepare for a Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks.
