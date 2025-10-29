Titans' Darrell Baker: Misses Wednesday's practice
Baker (head) won't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Baker exited the Titans' Week 8 loss to the Colts in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head, but interim head coach Mike McCoy didn't give an update on his condition. The Georgia Southern product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.