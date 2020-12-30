Evans ran the ball once for three yards, and he failed to haul in either of his targets during Sunday night's 40-14 loss to Green Bay. He also recorded 145 yards on six kickoff returns.

Evans made his second game appearance since overcoming a hamstring injury and being taken off IR on Dec. 7. The third-round rookie enjoyed a significantly more effective outing in registering 57 scrimmage yards and a touchdown over 10 Week 15 touches against the Lions. Tennessee was pushed into a pass-heavy attack that mitigated Evans' involvement Sunday night, never leading in the game and falling behind by as many as 19 points in the second and third quarters.