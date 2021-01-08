Evans (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's wild-card round game against the Ravens after practicing fully Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Evans was limited Wednesday and Thursday but shrugged off the injury Friday and should be good to go for Sunday's playoff game. Barring an injury to Derrick Henry, the rookie third-round pick will feature almost exclusively on special teams.
