The Titans activated Evans (hamstring) from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Tennessee monitored Evans throughout almost the entirety of his 21-day practice window, but the team will now get the rookie third-round pick back in action to close out the regular season. D'Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichols have both been solid in reserve work behind Derrick Henry in recent weeks, however, so Evans may not be an immediate lock for the No. 2 role.
