Evans (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Evans will miss the second straight contest of his rookie campaign. The backup running back was a full participant in practice to begin the week, but he was limited Thursday and has now been ruled out for game-time action entirely, so he may have suffered an injury setback. Jeremy McNichols will continue to handle No. 2 duties behind Derrick Henry as long as Evans remains sidelined.