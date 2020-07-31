Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been impressed with Evans, mentioning the rookie's speed and pass-catching skill as strong points, Jim Wyatt of the team's officials website reports.

Tannehill and Evans obviously haven't practiced in pads, but they did spend some time training together in Florida this offseason. The No. 93 overall pick out of Appalachian State is expected to replace Dion Lewis, who signed with the Giants in March after taking 54 carries and 32 targets last season for the Titans while playing 37 percent of offensive snaps. With 4.41 speed in a 5-10, 203-pound frame, Evans doesn't quite have prototypical measurements for an NFL lead back, but he could nonetheless be tasked with a sizable workload in the event of a Derrick Henry injury. Career special teamer Senorise Perry is the only other running back on the Tennessee roster with significant NFL experience, joined by 2018 UDFA Dalyn Dawkins, 2019 UDFA Khari Blasingame and 2020 UDFA Cameron Scarlett.