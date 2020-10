Evans was forced out of Tuesday's game versus the Bills with a hamstring injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Evans recorded 12 yards on two carries before exiting the game, showing impressive burst as a change-of-pace back. He was spotted on a stationary bike before halftime, so he may try to return in the third quarter. Jeremy McNichols is expected to see an uptick in usage behind Derrick Henry if Evans doesn't return.