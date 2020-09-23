Evans (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, setting him up to make his NFL debut Sunday in Minnesota, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Evans missed Tennessee's first two games, but he's poised to finally take the field against the Vikings. The rookie third-rounder should serve in a change-of-pace role behind workhorse running back Derrick Henry.
More News
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Debut postponed again•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Regresses to limited participation•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Full-go at practice•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Not playing Monday•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: On track for practice•