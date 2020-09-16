Evans (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Evans sat out of the season opener due to this injury, but the rookie third-round pick will make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Jaguars if he can avoid a setback. He doesn't have much fantasy upside as long as Derrick Henry stays healthy, as Henry was the only Titans RB to record a carry in Week 1, finishing with 31 for 116 yards.
