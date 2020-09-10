Evans (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Evans' return to practice Thursday puts him on track to suit up Monday night against the Broncos. The 2020 third-rounder is listed as the Titans' top backup behind clear-cut lead runner Derrick Henry, a context that should land Evans change-of-pace touches out of the gate this season.
More News
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: On track for practice•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Absences racking up•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Sidlined during Sunday's practice•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Mixed bag in camp•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Makes early impression•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Earns Tannehill's respect•