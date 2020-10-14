Evans (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Evans injured his hamstring in the first half of Tuesday's win over the Bills and was unable to return, so it's not surprising that he would be held out if the Titans hosted practice Wednesday. Jeremy McNichols, who stepped into the change-of-pace role following Evans' departure, was also listed as DNP with a rib injury. If Evans is forced to miss this Sunday's matchup against the Texans, McNichols -- if healthy -- will operate as the No. 2 behind Derrick Henry. D'Onta Foreman is also on the practice squad and could be elevated to add depth.
More News
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Three touches in debut•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Finally healthy•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Debut postponed again•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Regresses to limited participation•
-
Titans' Darrynton Evans: Full-go at practice•