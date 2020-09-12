Evans (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Evans was a limited participant in practice all week but the Titans evidently didn't feel comfortable with Evans as the primary backup to Derrick Henry. Senorise Perry will act in the capacity Monday, although it's possible the Titans could also bring up a running back from the practice squad to provide depth. The team has until Monday to make that roster decision.