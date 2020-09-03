Evans (undisclosed) is scheduled to resume practicing Thursday afternoon, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Early reports from training camp suggested the rookie was struggling with fumbles, and he's now missed more than a week and a half of practice due to an unspecified injury. Evans still has time to prove his health before Week 1, but it isn't clear he'll be a significant part of the offensive gameplan in Tennessee's Monday night opener at Denver.
