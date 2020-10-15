Evans (hamstring) has been placed on IR, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Evans, who was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Bills, thus will be forced to miss at least three games with his hamstring injury. In Evans' upcoming absence, Jeremy McNichols is in line to handle change-of-pace work behind top back Derrick Henry.
