Evans (hamstring) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The Titans designated Evans for return from injured reserve Monday, giving him a 21-day window to be evaluated at practice. He can be officially moved to the active roster at any point in that span. Both Jeremy McNichols and D'Onta Foreman have been solid as depth options behind Derrick Henry in recent weeks, so Evans could face competition for touches once he's back on the field.
