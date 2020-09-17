Evans (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

The limited workout amounts to a downgrade in activity for Evans, who was listed as a full participant in the Titans' first session of the week Wednesday. At this point, it's unclear if Evans' limitations were simply precautionary, or indicative of a setback suffered during the session. The Titans will decide whether or not Evans will carry a designation into the Week 2 game against the Jaguars based on what he's able to do in Friday's practice. If cleared to play this weekend, Evans would replace Jeremy McNichols as the No. 2 option behind top back Derrick Henry. According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Evans to have a role in the game plan if active Sunday, with most of the rookie's reps likely to come on passing downs.