Evans did not record a rush or target in Week 17 against the Texans. He returned one kick for 16 yards.

Evans was on the field for only one offensive snap and did not record a statistic. However, he did log 17 special teams snaps and continued to serve as the primary kick returner for the Titans. Evans had a quiet rookie year, in part due to a hamstring injury and also because of Derrick Henry's dominance. He'll look to make a special teams impact during the Titans' wild-card matchup with the Ravens.