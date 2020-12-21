Evans carried the ball eight times for 30 yards in Week 15 against the Lions. He added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Evans was active for the first time since Week 5 after battling a hamstring injury that placed him on injured reserve. He was the only back besides Derrick Henry to earn a touch on the week, though he didn't get an offensive touch until early in the fourth quarter. Regarded as a strong pass-catching back coming out of Appalachian State, Evans excelled in that role to record his first professional touchdown.