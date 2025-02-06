Worley racked up 52 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across nine regular-season appearances with the Titans in 2024.

Worley emerged as an every-down contributor on defense for Tennessee upon signing with the team mid-season, but he's now slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, at the start of the new league year. The Titans could be motivated to re-sign the soon-to-be 30-year-old veteran, given that he's demonstrated his ability to fit into the team's defensive scheme.