Hand (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hand's injury being of the season-ending variety was reported earlier Tuesday, making his move to IR a formality. The 26-year-old will need surgery to repair the torn quadriceps he suffered on just his second play of the season. Hand will now turn his focus to being ready in 2023, while Kevin Strong and a likely practice squad call up, or new signee, will be looking at extra opportunities this season.