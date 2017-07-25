Titans' David Fluellen: Battling for third-string role
Fluellen and rookie seventh-rounder Khalfani Muhammad will be battling for a roster spot in camp, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
The Titans are unlikely to keep four running backs with Pro Bowler DeMarco Murray and 2016 second-rounder Derrick Henry already in the fold, leaving one spot for either Fluellen or Muhammad. Fluellen has earned consistent praise from the caching staff and has experience on his side, but Muhammad's ability to contribute on special teams and in a change-of-pace role makes him the early favorite heading into camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...