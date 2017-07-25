Fluellen and rookie seventh-rounder Khalfani Muhammad will be battling for a roster spot in camp, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

The Titans are unlikely to keep four running backs with Pro Bowler DeMarco Murray and 2016 second-rounder Derrick Henry already in the fold, leaving one spot for either Fluellen or Muhammad. Fluellen has earned consistent praise from the caching staff and has experience on his side, but Muhammad's ability to contribute on special teams and in a change-of-pace role makes him the early favorite heading into camp.