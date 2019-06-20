Fluellen gained 16-17 pounds in the offseason, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fluellen won't factor heavily into the offensive gameplan barring injury, with both Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. However, his added muscle will give him the chance to also work as the team's fullback -- another avenue for him to stick on the roster. Last season, Fluellen carried the ball just four times for 16 yards.

