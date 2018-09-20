Titans' David Fluellen: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fluellen (groin) sat out Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Fluellen exited Tennessee's Week 2 game with a groin injury and was not able to take the field with the team Wednesday. Even prior to the injury, his role had been limited to special teams and that is likely to remain the case without an injury to the Titans' backfield.
More News
-
Titans' David Fluellen: Leaves Sunday's contest with apparent injury•
-
Titans' David Fluellen: No touches as No. 2 running back•
-
Titans' David Fluellen: One carry in Week 4•
-
Titans' David Fluellen: Three touches in Jacksonville•
-
Titans' David Fluellen: Makes the squad•
-
Titans' David Fluellen: Leading rusher against Carolina•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...