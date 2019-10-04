Play

Fluellen (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Fluellen has missed three straight practices due to this knee injury. It's unclear if this is a season-ending injury, but Fluellen will be sidelined for at least eight weeks as he recovers. His absence will mainly affect special teams, as Fluellen only played four offensive snaps in two games this year.

